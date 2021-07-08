Brokerages Set TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target at $30.21

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.08. 1,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,356. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $437.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.20 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 646.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 199,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,128 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,756,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

