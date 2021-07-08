Brokerages Set Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target at $33.65

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.65.

RUSMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of RUSMF stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $29.05.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

