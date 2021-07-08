Brokerages Set PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Target Price at $58.83

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. 4,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73. PROG has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. Analysts predict that PROG will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter worth $2,682,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,357,000 after acquiring an additional 65,316 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

