Brokerages Set IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IMI has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $49.09.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

