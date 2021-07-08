Brokerages Set Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Target Price at $23.33

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research firms have commented on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,960. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 370,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

