Brokerages Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target at $71.33

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,981,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,203. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -116.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.