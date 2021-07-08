Brokerages Set Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Price Target at $20.91

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.91.
CD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company.
NASDAQ:CD opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $27.47.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 154.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,043 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,196,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,438 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 466.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 872,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after buying an additional 683,483 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.