Brokerages Set Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Price Target at $20.91

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.91.

CD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 154.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,043 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,196,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,438 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 466.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 872,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after buying an additional 683,483 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

