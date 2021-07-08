Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) PT at $19.90

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $221,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 921,913 shares in the company, valued at $9,302,102.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,926. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,072 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $154,213,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,733,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.12. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

