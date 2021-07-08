Brokerages Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target at $39.50

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Raymond James started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. 8,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. Analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $38,071,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $3,639,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $15,103,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,873,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $5,175,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

