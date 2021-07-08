Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce $2.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22. Union Pacific reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.42.

Union Pacific stock opened at $228.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $164.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $1,844,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $666,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

