Brokerages Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. The Southern also reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Southern.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,925 shares of company stock worth $2,430,146. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $61.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.69. The Southern has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.