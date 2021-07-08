Brokerages Expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.26). Talend posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%.

TLND has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,810,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 249.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,059,000 after purchasing an additional 999,140 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talend during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,205,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Talend during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,366,000. Finally, 40 North Management LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 22.8% during the first quarter. 40 North Management LLC now owns 3,192,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,148,000 after purchasing an additional 592,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

TLND traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $65.50. 4,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.86. Talend has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.