Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,906,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after buying an additional 147,366 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $71.53 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.