Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce $85.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $88.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $371.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.48 million to $377.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,108. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

