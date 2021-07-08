Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report $149.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.54 million and the lowest is $147.80 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $144.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $607.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.90 million to $615.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $616.80 million, with estimates ranging from $610.70 million to $620.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CBU stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $73.44. 230,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,525. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

