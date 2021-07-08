Brokerages Expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Post $0.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.53. Capstar Financial reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 581,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTR stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.92. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

