Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will announce $2.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the lowest is $2.38. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $12.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $251.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

