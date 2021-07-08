Britvic (LON:BVIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $977.50

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 977.50 ($12.77) and last traded at GBX 975.82 ($12.75), with a volume of 46009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 970 ($12.67).

BVIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 991.11 ($12.95).

The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 29.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 931.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 45 shares of company stock valued at $41,632.

Britvic Company Profile (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

