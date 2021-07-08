British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British Land’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

BTLCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. British Land has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

