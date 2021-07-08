Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,038.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.