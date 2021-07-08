BrightView (NYSE:BV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

BV opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 1.45. BrightView has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. BrightView’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in BrightView by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BrightView by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

