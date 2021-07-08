Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,133,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $20,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,336,000 after purchasing an additional 455,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

