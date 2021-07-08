bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 214.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. bpost SA/NV has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Analysts anticipate that bpost SA/NV will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

