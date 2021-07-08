Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 409.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 154.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $86.70.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

