BOOM Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $151,042.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00057438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.06 or 0.00867762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044164 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,763,706 coins and its circulating supply is 778,732,973 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

