boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 435.50 ($5.69).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOO shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BOO stock traded down GBX 13.20 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 304.90 ($3.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,738. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 321.67. The stock has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26).

In related news, insider Iain McDonald acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £143,880 ($187,980.14). Also, insider Tim Morris acquired 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

