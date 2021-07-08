Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading Up 2.3%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35). Approximately 368,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 819,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Boku in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.43. The company has a market cap of £518.11 million and a PE ratio of -36.40.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

