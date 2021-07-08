Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$42.25 to C$43.50. The company traded as high as C$42.58 and last traded at C$42.18, with a volume of 61845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.80.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

