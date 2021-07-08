BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

NYSE ALLY opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,501 shares of company stock worth $1,718,329 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

