BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.
NYSE ALLY opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,501 shares of company stock worth $1,718,329 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
