BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $3,015,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $252,000.

OTCMKTS:PRSRU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,548. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02. Prospector Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $12.13.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

