BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $11,739,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $11,047,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,482,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,760,000.

OTCMKTS JOFFU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

