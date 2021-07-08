BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAMU. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000.

SLAMU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 272,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,752. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

