BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $5.39 Million Investment in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 539,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCVC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,817,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,000,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,372,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000.

VCVC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 88,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

