BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $4.97 Million Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $347,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $428,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKBU traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 1,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,348. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.