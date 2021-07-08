BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $5 Million in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVSAU. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,046,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,382,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVSAU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 8,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

