BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 600,000 TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSIA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $31,976,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $31,275,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $9,322,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $4,326,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $3,155,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on TS Innovation Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSIA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,744. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Company Profile

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

