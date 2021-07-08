Blue Pool Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 2.5% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $29.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,137.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,289.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.71, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

