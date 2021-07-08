Blue Pool Management Ltd. Acquires 18,544 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 7.2% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,404,620 shares of company stock worth $778,896,066. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $344.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,146,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.97. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

