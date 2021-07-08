Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.71. The company has a market cap of $816.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1,687.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

