BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 386,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.14% of Culp worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Culp by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Culp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Culp by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 126,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Culp stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

