BlackRock Inc. Takes $6.46 Million Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,000.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth $1,243,000.

Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

