BlackRock Inc. Has $7.12 Million Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 125.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of GNE opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.19 million, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.54. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.22%.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.