BlackRock Inc. Has $6.61 Million Holdings in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 438,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.99% of Codiak BioSciences worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,216,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ CDAK opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

