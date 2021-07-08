BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Prudential Bancorp worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 52.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 520.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prudential Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PBIP stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

