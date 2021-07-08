BlackRock Inc. Acquires 16,507 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 890,832 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,851,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,141,000 after purchasing an additional 783,383 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 372,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 103,917 shares in the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.04. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.93.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. On average, analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

