Bitnation Price Up 49.5% Over Last 7 Days (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Bitnation has a total market capitalization of $91,046.30 and approximately $28.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitnation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitnation has traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00057548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.52 or 0.00873215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00044270 BTC.

Bitnation Coin Profile

Bitnation (XPAT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,873,640 coins. Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Buying and Selling Bitnation

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitnation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitnation using one of the exchanges listed above.

