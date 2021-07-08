BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 140.95, a PEG ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.92.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,735,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

