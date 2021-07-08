Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Up 4%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares rose 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 27,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,189,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

BGFV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $557.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.87.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $153,882.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,067. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 480,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41,761 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 349.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 109,316 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 98.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

