BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,754 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.