BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,754 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
BHP stock opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56.
About BHP Group
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
