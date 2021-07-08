B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,986.7% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 27,595 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $30.79 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

